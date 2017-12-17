Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Suffers shoulder injury
Breeland is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a shoulder injury.
Breeland suffered the injury in the second half and headed to the locker room shortly thereafter. Quinton Dunbar should slot in at cornerback for the Redskins, with Kendall Fuller stepping in as the nickel corner.
