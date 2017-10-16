Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: To undergo MRI on knee
Breeland suffered an MCL injury in Sunday's win over the 49ers and is set to undergo an MRI on Monday, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.
Breeland's injury was originally reported as a hamstring issue, but it appears as though it was actually his knee that forced him out of Sunday's contest. The team will likely have an update on the cornerback's timetable following Monday's MRI. With top cornerback Josh Norman (ribs) already out, Washington could potentially be dealing with depth issues at the position moving forward.
