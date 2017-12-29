Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Will open up options after season
The Redskins will let Breeland test free agency after the season concludes, JP Finlay of NBCSports Washington reports.
Breeland has earned just $3.3 million during his four years in Washington. The 2014 fourth-round pick had 48 tackles, 16 pass breakups and one pick-six in 14 games this season. He illustrated to reporters that this free agency journey won't be just about money, but also about respect, as he's always seen himself being a team's top corner.
