The Redskins will let Breeland test free agency after the season concludes, JP Finlay of NBCSports Washington reports.

Breeland has earned just $3.3 million during his four years in Washington. The 2014 fourth-round pick has 48 tackles, 16 pass breakups and one pick-six in 14 games this season. He's emphasized that his forthcoming foray into free agency will be about respect as well as money, as he's always seen himself capable of serving as a team's No.1 corner.