Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Will test options after season
The Redskins will let Breeland test free agency after the season concludes, JP Finlay of NBCSports Washington reports.
Breeland has earned just $3.3 million during his four years in Washington. The 2014 fourth-round pick has 48 tackles, 16 pass breakups and one pick-six in 14 games this season. He's emphasized that his forthcoming foray into free agency will be about respect as well as money, as he's always seen himself capable of serving as a team's No.1 corner.
More News
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Has solid day on low snap count•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Questionable to play•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Surprise inactive Sunday•
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...