Redskins' BJ Blunt: Signs with Washington

The Redskins signed Blunt as an undrafted free agent.

Blunt was a strong defensive asset for McNeese State, an FCS program, in 2018 as he generated 102 tackles -- 20 for a loss -- and 11 sacks through 10 games. Although he played against lesser competition, the production is tough to dispute. Blunt will get a chance to earn a reserve role with the Redskins.

Our Latest Stories