Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Active and starting Sunday
Scherff (knee) is active for the Redskins' game against the Vikings, Liz Clarke of The Washington Post reports.
Scherff was active last week but he didn't start, one of multiple Redskins' lineman who were limited or out. He and the rest of the Washington starting lineman are a full go in Week 10.
