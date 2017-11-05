Scherff is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, but isn't listed as a starter for the contest, Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan DC reports.

The Redskins have more players dealing with injuries than inactive spots available, so despite being active Sunday, it doesn't appear Scherff or fellow lineman Ty Nsekhe (abdomen) will play in Week 9. Scherff, who is dealing with a Grade 2 MCL sprain, was only able to practice on a limited basis this week.