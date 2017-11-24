Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Active Thursday
Scherff (knee) is set to suit up for the Redskins' Thanksgiving contest against Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Scherff has been a regular on the injury report, but has managed to play in the previous two contests. Barring any setbacks, the 25-year-old should see his usual workload on the line.
