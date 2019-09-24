Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Day-to-day with ankle sprain
Head coach Jay Gruden called Scherff "day to day" with an ankle sprain, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Scherff injured his ankle in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Bears, but he did not need to leave the field for long and he ultimately logged 74 of a possible 79 snaps. It seems likely that the offensive guard will be available for the Redskins' Week 4 matchup against the Giants.
More News
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Back after brief absence•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Questionable to return•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Retakes field•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Gearing up for camp•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Expected back for training camp•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Placed on IR•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 4 RB Preview: Roll with Rex?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 4 at running back, including...
-
Week 4 Waivers: Giant values
With Saquon Barkley on the sidelines, the Giants have a huge hole to fill, and so do Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Best Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 3 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 3.