Head coach Jay Gruden called Scherff "day to day" with an ankle sprain, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Scherff injured his ankle in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Bears, but he did not need to leave the field for long and he ultimately logged 74 of a possible 79 snaps. It seems likely that the offensive guard will be available for the Redskins' Week 4 matchup against the Giants.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories