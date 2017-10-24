Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said that Schreff (knee) was diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain following an MRI on Tuesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Injuries of this nature typically carry multi-week recovery timetables, but they aren't often as significant for offensive linemen as they are players at other positions. As a result, Gruden isn't closing the door on Scherff playing Sunday against the Cowboys, though the guard would likely have to fight through significant pain and wear a brace if he's able to suit up. In addition to the knee issue, Scherff also sustained a back injury in Monday's 34-24 loss to the Eagles.