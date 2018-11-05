Scherff (pectoral) will undergo season-ending surgery to address a pectoral injury suffered during Sunday's loss to the Falcons, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Scherff is believed to has torn his pectoral during the Week 9 loss. With fellow guard Shawn Lauvao (knee) having suffered an ACL injury during the same contest, Washington will remain both starting linemen for the remainder of the 2018 regular season. Casey Dunn is listed as the official backup at both guard positions.