Scherff (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Redskins were beset by injuries following last Sunday's loss to the Packers, with an elbow injury to Scherff looming as a potentially critical one for the run-oriented offense. Wes Martin would fill in should Scherff ultimately get ruled inactive.

