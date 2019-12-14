Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Earns questionable designation
Scherff (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
The Redskins were beset by injuries following last Sunday's loss to the Packers, with an elbow injury to Scherff looming as a potentially critical one for the run-oriented offense. Wes Martin would fill in should Scherff ultimately get ruled inactive.
More News
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Returning from ankle injury•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Will miss second straight game•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Inactive Sunday vs. Giants•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Listed as questionable•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Day-to-day with ankle sprain•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Back after brief absence•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 injuries: Thielen, Henry, Jacobs
Adam Thielen, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs are among the high-profile players carrying some...
-
Week 15 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 15 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff Week 15 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...