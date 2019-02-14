Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Expected back for training camp
Scherff (pectoral) is expected back by training camp, Les Carpenter of the Washington Post reports.
Scherff is on the mend from a torn pectoral he sustained in early November. As long as he avoids any and all setbacks in his recovery, it sounds like the two-time Pro-Bowler should return to his post in the starting lineup well before the start of the 2019 regular season.
