Scherff's fifth-year team option was exercised by Washington on Monday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

Scherff has been nothing short of outstanding since joining the Redskins back in 2015. At 26 years old, Scherff already has two pro bowl appearances under his belt and has steadily worked his way towards the top of the food chain in offensive lineman world.

