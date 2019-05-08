Scherff (pectoral) said he'll be ready for the start of training camp, Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official website reports.

A Pro Bowler the previous two seasons, Scherff was limited to eight games in 2018 after a torn pectoral sent him to injured reserve in early November. He's scheduled to play out 2019 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, but the team likely will try to sign him to an extension before Week 1. Scherff is locked in as the starter at right guard.