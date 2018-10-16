Scherff aggravated his MCL, JP Finlay of NBC Sports reports

It remains to be seen how Monday's news will affect Scherff's availability for Week 7. This week's injury reports should shed more light on if the 26-year-old guard will be able to suit up against the Cowboys. Casey Dunn is in place to take over for Scherff at right guard should he miss any time.

More News
Our Latest Stories