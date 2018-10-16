Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Has MCL aggravation
Scherff aggravated his MCL, JP Finlay of NBC Sports reports
It remains to be seen how Monday's news will affect Scherff's availability for Week 7. This week's injury reports should shed more light on if the 26-year-old guard will be able to suit up against the Cowboys. Casey Dunn is in place to take over for Scherff at right guard should he miss any time.
More News
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Extended through 2019 season•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Ready to go Thursday•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Active Thursday•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Will play Week 11•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Questionable for Week 11•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Active and starting Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6