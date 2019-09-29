Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Inactive Sunday vs. Giants
Scherff (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's Week 4 matchup with the Giants.
Scherff sprained his ankle against the Bears in Week 3 and was questionable entering Sunday's game. Wes Martin will likely draw the start at guard in place of Scherff against the Giants.
More News
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Listed as questionable•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Day-to-day with ankle sprain•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Back after brief absence•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Questionable to return•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Retakes field•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Gearing up for camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4