Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Listed as questionable
Scherff (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.
Although he's nursing a Grade 2 MCL sprain, there's still a chance he can tough it out Sunday. With four of the five Redskins' starting offensive linemen with injuries, Scherff's return would be huge for the team.
