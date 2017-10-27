Scherff (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

Although he's nursing a Grade 2 MCL sprain, there's still a chance he can tough it out Sunday. With four of the five Redskins' starting offensive linemen with injuries, Scherff's return would be huge for the team.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories