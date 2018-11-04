Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Out for remainder of Sunday's contest
Scherff (shoulder) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's game, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
It's too early to decipher the extent of the injury at the moment, but Scherff's availability moving forward should become evident based on next week's practice report. Washington has been largely outpaced by Atlanta during Sunday's contest so there's a chance that could have played a role in the team's decision. Either way, Casey Dunn is the likely replacement.
