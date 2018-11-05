Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Placed on IR
Scherff (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
Scherff will miss the rest of the 2018 season on injured reserve due to a torn pectoral suffered during Sunday's loss to the Falcons. The 2015 first-round selection is expected to undergo surgery to address the issue, and will turn his attention towards recovery and a 2019 return.
