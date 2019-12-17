Play

Scherff (elbow) was placed on injured reserve, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Scherff started 11 games this season, previously missing Weeks 4 and 5 with an ankle injury. Wes Martin should continue to start in the Iowa product's stead.

