Scherff (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Scherff, who started and played 73 of 75 offensive snaps in the Week 10 loss to the Vikings, was limited in practice all week. There's been no indication of a setback at this point, so the 24-year-old seems more likely than not to suit up Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories