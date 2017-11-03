Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Questionable to play
Scherff (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Scherff fit in two limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday after missing out Wednesday, so there's certainly optimism he could play. The guard sat out last week's loss to the Cowboys with the MCL sprain.
