Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Questionable to return Sunday
Scherff is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons due to a shoulder injury.
Scherff exited the Week 9 during the third quarter after suffering a shoulder injury. Casey Dunn will slot in as Washington's starting right guard as long as Scherff remains sidelined.
More News
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Healthy to enter Week 7•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Has MCL aggravation•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Extended through 2019 season•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Ready to go Thursday•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Active Thursday•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Will play Week 11•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...