Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Questionable to return
Scherff suffered an ankle injury during Monday's game against the Bears and is questionable to return, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Scherff suffered the injury late in the first quarter, but was able to walk off the field under his own power. Scherff was down on the ground, and looked in a decent deal of pain. With the veteran sidelined, Tony Bergstrom took over at right guard.
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Retakes field
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Gearing up for camp
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Expected back for training camp
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Placed on IR
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Done for the season
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Believed to have torn pectoral
