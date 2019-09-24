Scherff suffered an ankle injury during Monday's game against the Bears and is questionable to return, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Scherff suffered the injury late in the first quarter, but was able to walk off the field under his own power. Scherff was down on the ground, and looked in a decent deal of pain. With the veteran sidelined, Tony Bergstrom took over at right guard.

