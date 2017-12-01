Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Ready to go Thursday
Scherff (knee) is listed as active for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.
Scherff was again on the injury report heading into Week 13, and he will once again suit up. Look for the 25-year-old to resume his usual workload on the offensive line assuming he avoids any setbacks.
