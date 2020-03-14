Play

Scherff (shoulder) was given the franchise tag Saturday by the Redskins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This felt like an inevitable conclusion given Scherff has emerged as one of the best guards in the NFL and had not yet come to terms on a new deal. The Redskins will now have ample time to negotiate an extension with their 2015 first-round pick.

More News
Our Latest Stories