Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Set for surgery
Scherff (shoulder) will undergo surgery to address a torn labrum Friday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Scherff had a quality season and was named to the Pro Bowl this week, but he also sees his campaign come to an abrupt end. The 27-year-old is set to be a free agent in 2020, but there should be enough time for him to recover for training camp.
