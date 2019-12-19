Play

Scherff (shoulder) will undergo surgery to address a torn labrum Friday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Scherff had a quality season and was named to the Pro Bowl this week, but he also sees his campaign come to an abrupt end. The 27-year-old is set to be a free agent in 2020, but there should be enough time for him to recover for training camp.

