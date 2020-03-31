Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Set to sign franchise tender
Scherff agreed Tuesday to sign his franchise tender with Washington, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 28-year-old guard is thus in line to earn more than $15 million in 2020. Scherff joined Washington in 2015, after the team selected him fifth overall in the NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder has earned three Pro Bowl nods (2016, 2017 and 2019) to date.
