Scherff agreed Tuesday to sign his franchise tender with Washington, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 28-year-old guard is thus in line to earn more than $15 million in 2020. Scherff joined Washington in 2015, after the team selected him fifth overall in the NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder has earned three Pro Bowl nods (2016, 2017 and 2019) to date.

