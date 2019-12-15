Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Sitting out Sunday
Scherff (elbow) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Scherff was able to practice in a limited capacity all week but won't be able to suit up for the divisional clash. Rookie fourth-round pick Wes Martin will start at right guard in Scherff's place, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.
