Scherff and Washington were unable to come to terms on a long-term deal prior to the July 15 deadline, Nicki Jhabvala The Frederick News-Post reports.

Scherff is now locked into playing the 2020 season via a one-year, guaranteed $14.8 million salary. He and Washington won't be eligible to revisit contract negotiations until the end of the 2020 regular season, and the team will have the option of placing a second, higher cost franchise tag on Scherff again in 2021. Since joining Washington as the fifth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, Scherff has been named to three Pro Bowls and solidified himself as one of the league's top interior linemen.