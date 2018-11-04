Scherff (shoulder) will undergo an MRI for his shoulder injury Monday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Scherff exited Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Falcons due to a shoulder injury and did not return. An MRI will clarify the severity of Scherff's injury, so expect an update on the starting right guard's health as Washington's first practice next week approaches.

