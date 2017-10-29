Scherff (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, isn't expected to dress for the contest, Mike Jones of USA Today reports.

The Redskins are expected to be down three key linemen Sunday, as Spencer Long (knee) has already been ruled out and Trent Williams (knee) is considered unlikely to play. Scherff, who sustained a Grade 2 MCL sprain in the Redskins' loss to the Eagles on Monday night, was unable to practice this week.