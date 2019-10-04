Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Will miss second straight game
Scherff (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Patriots, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.
This will be the second consecutive game Scherff spends on the sidelines. He'll be replaced at right guard by Wes Martin, who will be tasked with slowing down one of the league's fiercest pass rushes.
