Play

Scherff (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Patriots, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

This will be the second consecutive game Scherff spends on the sidelines. He'll be replaced at right guard by Wes Martin, who will be tasked with slowing down one of the league's fiercest pass rushes.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories