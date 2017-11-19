Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Will play Week 11
Scherff (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 11 tilt against New Orleans.
Scherff played nearly every snap for the Redskins a week ago, despite his knee injury. He's expected to see a full workload once again this week.
