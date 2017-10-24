Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Will undergo MRI
Scherff will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the knee injury he suffered during Monday's loss to the Eagles, Liz Clarke of The Washington Post reports.
Early indications from Washington suggest that Scherff specifically injured his MCL, although the severity of that injury won't be made clear until the results of the MRI are unveiled.
More News
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Injures knee, questionable to return•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Active Sunday•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Sustains shoulder sprain•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Returns to game•
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...