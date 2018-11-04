Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Won't return Sunday
Scherff (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Scherff exited Sunday's matchup due to a shoulder injury and will not return. The severity of the starting right guard's injury remains undisclosed, so Scherff's participation in practice during Week 10 will be worth monitoring.
