Borders signed with Washington, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports.

Borders makes the jump from Jacksonville's practice squad. Washington had a need for depth at cornerback after Quinton Dunbar and Danny Johnson each hit IR with hamstring injuries. The Duke product has seven tackles (six solo) and one fumble recovery in 11 games so far this year.

