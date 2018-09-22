Perriman was let go by the Redskins on Saturday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Washingon scooped Perriman up earlier in the week, but his stint with the club will be short-lived. The team has opted to add more running back depth ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers, and Perriman was ultimately the odd man out. The 25-year-old pass catcher spent his first three seasons with the Ravens, but is once again looking for a new opportunity.