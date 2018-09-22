Redskins' Breshad Perriman: Released by Redskins
Perriman was released by the Redskins on Saturday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Washingon scooped Perriman up earlier in the week, but his stint with the club will be short-lived. They have opted to add more running back depth ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers, and Perriman was ultimately the odd man out. The 25-year-old pass catcher spent his first three seasons with the Ravens, but is looking for a new opportunity.
