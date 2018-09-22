Perriman was released by the Redskins on Saturday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Washingon scooped Perriman up earlier in the week, but his stint with the club will be short-lived. They have opted to add more running back depth ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers, and Perriman was ultimately the odd man out. The 25-year-old pass catcher spent his first three seasons with the Ravens, but is looking for a new opportunity.

