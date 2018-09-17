Redskins' Breshad Perriman: Signing with Washington
Perriman is signing a contract with the Redskins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Perriman appears to be a consolation prize for the Redskins, who were reportedly in the mix to acquire Josh Gordon from the Browns earlier Monday. In any case, the 2015 first-rounder will now try to resuscitate his career with a Washington team that currently has a solid receiving corps headlined by Jordan Reed, Jamison Crowder and Paul Richardson. It's not clear what sort of role Perriman will have out of the gates.
