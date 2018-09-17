Perriman is signing a contract with the Redskins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Perriman appears to be a consolation prize for the Redskins, who were reportedly in the mix to acquire Josh Gordon from the Browns earlier Monday. In any case, the 2015 first-rounder will now try to resuscitate his career with a Washington team that currently has a solid receiving corps headlined by Jordan Reed, Jamison Crowder and Paul Richardson. It's not clear what sort of role Perriman will have out of the gates.

More News
Our Latest Stories