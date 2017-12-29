Quick (illness) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants.

Quick progressed to a full participant Friday after starting the week not practicing to avoid the questionable tag. The 28-year-old could see an increased snap count Week 17 with Maurice Harris (back) listed as questionable, but it's unlikely to be enough to push him into fantasy consideration in most formats.

