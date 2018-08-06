Redskins' Brian Quick: Day-to-day with thigh bruise
Quick is still dealing with a thigh contusion and is considered day-to-day, Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post reports.
Quick was able to return to practice last week after suffering the thigh bruise, but it looks like the injury is still hampering him. After recording just six catches in 11 games in Washington last season, Quick is likely on the roster bubble and will need to return to the practice field as soon as possible to prove his worth.
More News
-
Redskins' Brian Quick: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Redskins' Brian Quick: Dealing with bruised thigh•
-
Redskins' Brian Quick: Remains with Washington•
-
Redskins' Brian Quick: Quiet first season in Washington•
-
Redskins' Brian Quick: Clear of illness•
-
Redskins' Brian Quick: Limited participant Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
Opportunity for young Bengals
There's more opportunity for receivers in Cincinnati. Can John Ross or Tyler Boyd take adv...
-
WR Fantasy draft strategies
Wide receivers weren't as productive as they were even two seasons ago. Dave Richard knows...
-
Five big questions at WR
To kick off our wide receiver preview, our trio of Fantasy football experts take a look at...
-
Ranking Browns after Coleman trade
Corey Coleman has been traded to the Bills. What does that mean for the rest of the Browns'...