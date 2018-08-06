Quick is still dealing with a thigh contusion and is considered day-to-day, Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post reports.

Quick was able to return to practice last week after suffering the thigh bruise, but it looks like the injury is still hampering him. After recording just six catches in 11 games in Washington last season, Quick is likely on the roster bubble and will need to return to the practice field as soon as possible to prove his worth.