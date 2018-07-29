Redskins' Brian Quick: Dealing with bruised thigh
Quick sat out Sunday's practice with a thigh contusion, John Keim of ESPN reports.
Considering Quick's thigh injury is being labeled a bruise, it doesn't sound like anything overly serious and it wouldn't be surprising to see him rejoin the action in the next few days. That said, keep an eye out for another update as training camp continues early this week.
