Redskins' Brian Quick: Enters concussion protocol

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Monday that Quick was placed in the concussion protocol following Sunday's win over the Seahawks, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

With the Redskins playing without top wideout Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and top tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring) on Sunday, Quick stepped into an increased role, hauling in all three of his targets for 49 yards. His best snag came on the Redskins' final drive, when he corralled a 31-yard pass before taking a big hit from the Seahawks' Kam Chancellor. It appears Quick may have gotten his bell rung on that hit, as he'll now have to pass through all phases of the concussion protocol in the next week before receiving clearance to play Sunday against the Vikings.