Redskins' Brian Quick: Enters concussion protocol
Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Monday that Quick was placed in the concussion protocol following Sunday's win over the Seahawks, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
With the Redskins playing without top wideout Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and top tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring) on Sunday, Quick stepped into an increased role, hauling in all three of his targets for 49 yards. His best snag came on the Redskins' final drive, when he corralled a 31-yard pass before taking a big hit from the Seahawks' Kam Chancellor. It appears Quick may have gotten his bell rung on that hit, as he'll now have to pass through all phases of the concussion protocol in the next week before receiving clearance to play Sunday against the Vikings.
More News
-
Redskins' Brian Quick: One catch in loss•
-
Redskins' Brian Quick: Plays into fourth quarter•
-
Redskins' Brian Quick: Needs to earn spot on roster•
-
Redskins' Brian Quick: Agrees to sign with Washington•
-
Rams' Brian Quick: Hauls in two of seven targets against Cards•
-
Rams' Brian Quick: Has another forgettable game in Week 16•
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...