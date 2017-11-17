Redskins' Brian Quick: Holds questionable designation

Quick (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.

The Redskins have a beat up unit of receivers, with Terrelle Pryor (ankle) and Ryan Grant (concussion) both nursing injuries as well. Quick was able to practice in a limited capacity all week, so that bodes well for his chances of clearing the league's concussion protocol. If he's unable to play, though, the Redskins could have just three healthy receivers left: Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson, and Maurice Harris.