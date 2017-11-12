Redskins' Brian Quick: Inactive Sunday
Quick (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Vikings, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Quick hauled in all three of his targets for 49 yards last Sunday in Seattle, but he proceeded to land in the concussion protocol in the aftermath. During ensuing practices, he took part on a limited basis, but he must remain 1-to-2 phases away from getting the all-clear from an independent neurologist. No matter when he does, he'll be a fringe option in the Redskins passing attack.
More News
-
Redskins' Brian Quick: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Redskins' Brian Quick: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Redskins' Brian Quick: One catch in loss•
-
Redskins' Brian Quick: Plays into fourth quarter•
-
Redskins' Brian Quick: Needs to earn spot on roster•
-
Redskins' Brian Quick: Agrees to sign with Washington•
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...