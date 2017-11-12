Redskins' Brian Quick: Inactive Sunday

Quick (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Vikings, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Quick hauled in all three of his targets for 49 yards last Sunday in Seattle, but he proceeded to land in the concussion protocol in the aftermath. During ensuing practices, he took part on a limited basis, but he must remain 1-to-2 phases away from getting the all-clear from an independent neurologist. No matter when he does, he'll be a fringe option in the Redskins passing attack.