Redskins' Brian Quick: Misses game with thigh injury
Quick (thigh) didn't play in Friday's preseason loss to the Broncos.
Quick has been bothered by his thigh since the early days of training camp, though he did catch a pass in Washington's second preseason game. He's on the roster bubble heading into the final week of the preseason, with rookies Trey Quinn and Cam Sims (thigh) pushing to make the team.
