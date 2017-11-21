Redskins' Brian Quick: No limitations Monday
Quick (concussion) was a full participant at the Redskins' walk-through Monday.
Quick has sat out back to back game with a concussion, and Monday's estimated participation doesn't hold a ton of value. Washington's normal practices Tuesday and Wednesday should provide a better indication of his status for the Thanksgiving matchup with the Giants.
