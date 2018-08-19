Redskins' Brian Quick: Not practicing Sunday
Quick (thigh) did not participate in Sunday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
It may simply be a scheduled day of maintenance for the 29-year-old, who dealt with a thigh bruise prior to Thursday's preseason win over the Jets in which he caught one pass for 14 yards. With Jamison Crowder (groin) also dealing with a minor injury, the trio of Paul Richardson, Josh Doctson and Maurice Harris could see a majority of the reps with the first-team offense during Sunday's practice.
More News
-
Redskins' Brian Quick: Returns from thigh injury•
-
Redskins' Brian Quick: Day-to-day with thigh bruise•
-
Redskins' Brian Quick: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Redskins' Brian Quick: Dealing with bruised thigh•
-
Redskins' Brian Quick: Remains with Washington•
-
Redskins' Brian Quick: Quiet first season in Washington•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie RB stock watch
Chris Towers checks in on the much-hyped rookie class after the second round of preseason action...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...