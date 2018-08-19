Quick (thigh) did not participate in Sunday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

It may simply be a scheduled day of maintenance for the 29-year-old, who dealt with a thigh bruise prior to Thursday's preseason win over the Jets in which he caught one pass for 14 yards. With Jamison Crowder (groin) also dealing with a minor injury, the trio of Paul Richardson, Josh Doctson and Maurice Harris could see a majority of the reps with the first-team offense during Sunday's practice.

